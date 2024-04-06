Police Arrest Teenager Over Death Of His 14-Year-Old Lover In Bayelsa Hotel

Advertisement

The Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old boy named Lucky Okubo in connection with the alleged murder of his 14-year-old girlfriend, Shallon Ebitare.

The deceased is said to be a resident of the Akaibiri Community in Yenagoa.

According to a statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Musa Mohammed, the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Alonyenu Francis Idu, has directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death at a hotel in Yenagoa.

Following his arrest by police officers from Ekeki Divisional Police Headquarters, the suspect reportedly admitted during questioning that he had taken the victim to a hotel with the intention of engaging in sexual activity.

“The suspect claimed that the deceased went to the bathroom to take her bath but fell, in which she sustained injuries. Sequel to this, he invited the Hotel Manager who assisted in taking the deceased to FMC, Yenagoa, where she was confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor on duty.

“Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody at the SCID, Yenagoa, while an investigation continues with a view to ascertain the cause of death.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, urge the general public to remain calm, vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call the command control emergency numbers,” Leadership quoted the police spokesperson saying.