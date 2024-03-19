Tinubu Meets Governor Oborevwori Over Killing Of Soldiers In Delta State

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, held a meeting with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori over the killing of some officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Delta State recently.

Naija News reports Governor Oborevwori was at the State House in Abuja to brief the President on developments.

Speaking after his meeting with the President, the Governor told journalists that the situation had been brought under control and the hoodlums who killed the sixteen soldiers in Okuoma community, Ughelli South council area of the state last week would be brought to justice.

Oborevwori added that plans have been put in place to forestall a reoccurrence of such attacks.

He, however, refused to confirm the report of reprisal attacks allegedly carried out by the military and the number of casualties, saying that, being a security issue, there are certain things he cannot say in public.

The Delta State Governor added that he met with the security heads in Bomadi on Monday but has been unable to meet with the community involved because the place of the incident is completely deserted.

‘Murderers Of 16 Soldiers Not From Niger Delta’ – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has stated that those responsible for the massacre of 16 officers and men of the 181 Amphibious Battalion at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta are not from Niger Delta.

Akpabio disclosed this on Tuesday during a debate on two merged motions by Senators Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central and Edeh Dafinone, APC, Delta Central.

He said that the youths who killed the Soldiers may be mercenaries, adding that the country is not at war.