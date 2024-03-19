‘Murderers Of 16 Soldiers Not From Niger Delta’ – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has stated that those responsible for the massacre of 16 officers and men of the 181 Amphibious Battalion at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta are not from Niger Delta.

Akpabio disclosed this on Tuesday during a debate on two merged motions by Senators Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central and Edeh Dafinone, APC, Delta Central.

He said that the youths who killed the Soldiers may be mercenaries, adding that the country is not at war.

“I don’t think they are from the Niger Delta, they may be mercenaries,” he said.

Naija News reports the Senate has begun a probe into the killings as it has asked its Committee on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force to liaise with the Military authorities to get more information on the remote and immediate cause of what it described as a dastardly act.

Senate has called on the federal government to apprehend the perpetrators of the horrific killing of military personnel in the Okuoma community in Delta state on March 14, 2024, and bring them to book, just as it observed a minute silence in honour of those killed.

The Upper Legislative Chamber equally called for the recruitment of more policemen so that the military would not be involved in civil matters.

The Senate, however, rejected a prayer to observe a minute of silence or to commiserate with the families of innocent civilians killed in the process, saying that their murderers are still unknown.