Military Finally Allows Oborevwori To Visit Okuama Community After Lockdown

The Nigerian military has given Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State clearance to access the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who visited the community on Saturday, was accompanied by some government officials and journalists.

Speaking with reporters after the visit, Governor Oborevwori reiterated that innocent citizens would not be made to suffer for what they know nothing about.

The governor also gave an assurance for the safe return of the indigenes who fled the community in the wake of the crisis of their safe return.

Recall that 17 officers and soldiers were killed in the Okuama community on the 14th of March, 2024 by some gunmen in the area.

Following the development, the Nigerian military put the community on lockdown, while the governor and journalists were not allowed to have access to the community.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, the governor, police and journalists would need clearance to gain access to the troubled Okuama community because of an ongoing military operation in the area.

During a recent interview with Arise News, the commissioner said the clearance would come from a military theatre commander or the operation commander.