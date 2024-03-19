Insecurity: ‘Tinubu Is Worried, We Speak Twice Daily’ – Gov Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu, is committed to tackling the issue of insecurity in the country.

Naija News recalls that on March 8, bandits invaded the LEA Primary and Junior Secondary School, Kuriga, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted at least 312 students and a principal, Abubakar Isah, in broad daylight.

Also, on Sunday night, bandits kidnapped at least 86 persons in Tantatu and Aguba communities in the Kufana District of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

However, speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Sani said Tinubu is worried about the level of insecurity in the state.

The Kaduna Governor noted that he speaks with Tinubu twice daily about the security situation in the state and the service chiefs were committed to ending insecurity in Nigeria.

He said, “Mr President is worried and concerned. I speak to Mr President twice daily on this issue and he showed a lot of concern. He is committed and I have a tremendous belief in what the president is doing. I also believe in the armed forces. I have no doubt in my mind that we will overcome this problem.

“We had a meeting with the NSA and the service chiefs and everyone of them is concerned. Mr President is worried, too. He calls me twice daily, sometimes four times a day, to ask me about the situation in my state. I have no doubt in my mind that Mr president under his able leadership will address this problem. It is a matter of time.”