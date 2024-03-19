I’ll End South-East Insecurity Two Minutes After My Release – Nnamdi Kanu Assures (VIDEO)

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed that the worrisome rise in insecurity in the South East will end two minutes after his release.

Naija News reports that Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since his arrest in 2021, made this comment after the Federal High Court in Abuja refused to grant his fresh bail request on Tuesday.

He alleged that some top government officials were complicit and making money from insecurity in the region.

Nnamdi Kanu boasted that nobody could question his authority in the Southeast region.

He said that the worsening security situation in the region would end two minutes after his release.

“They know me very well, they know me very well and i suspect that some people in the government are complicit, they are making money with insecurity, they are making money with it, they know if Nnamdi Kanu is outside in two minutes this nonsense will stop. Who is the person that will speak when I am talking,” Kanu, during an interview with reporters after the Federal High Court verdict, said.

Meanwhile, Kanu, has requested the Federal High Court to transfer him to Kuje prison.

He claimed that the Department of State Services lacks adequate medical facilities for his treatment and suggested that there is a plot for him to perish while in DSS custody.

“People will come to see me they will not allow them. They don’t have a medical facility. I have congestive heart failure. They are patching me up.

“My foot is swollen. I asked them to conduct surgery, and they said they couldn’t. There is a conspiracy to die in detention. I want to be transferred to Kuje,” The PUNCH quoted Kanu saying at the court today.

Kanu brought this matter to the attention of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, following the court’s denial of his bail request.