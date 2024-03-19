Transfer Me To Kuje Prison Not DSS Custody – Nnamdi Kanu Begs Court

The incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has requested the Federal High Court to transfer him to Kuje prison.

He claimed that the Department of State Services lacks adequate medical facilities for his treatment and suggested that there is a plot for him to perish while in DSS custody.

“People will come to see me they will not allow them. They don’t have a medical facility. I have congestive heart failure. They are patching me up.

“My foot is swollen. I asked them to conduct surgery, and they said they couldn’t. There is a conspiracy to die in detention. I want to be transferred to Kuje,” The PUNCH quoted Kanu saying at the court today.

Kanu brought this matter to the attention of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, following the court’s denial of his bail request.

The IPOB leader, who has been in the custody of the DSS since his extradition in June 2021, is facing charges related to treasonable felony, Naija News reports.

At the court today, Kanu expressed his dissatisfaction with the treatment he is receiving from the secret police.

Kanu’s counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, earlier requested that his client be transferred to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Subsequently, Kanu was granted permission to address the court by Justice Nyako.

During his address, Kanu revealed that he is suffering from Cognitive Heart Disease.

In an attempt to provide evidence of his mistreatment, he removed his shirt in the courtroom to show the judge his ribs and chest. He claimed that the doctors within the DSS facility do not have the necessary medication to properly care for his condition. Kanu alleged that the DSS is merely providing temporary solutions to prevent him from dying in custody.

Furthermore, Kanu accused the DSS of conspiring to ensure his demise while in detention. He questioned why he was brought back to court when the Supreme Court had already ruled that he did not jump bail.

Kanu expressed his desire to be transferred to Kuje prison in order to receive proper medical treatment, as mandated by the law, as he has been denied access to quality healthcare by the DSS.

However, Justice Nyako stated that she will determine the appropriate location for Kanu’s detention, as Kuje prison was not an option due to previous incidents of suspects escaping.

Despite Kanu’s visible distress, he emphasized that he cannot proceed with the trial without adequate medical attention. He requested an alternative, such as house arrest, and claimed that his trial is politically motivated.

As a result, the judge adjourned the case until April 17, 2024, for the commencement of the trial.