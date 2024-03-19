Tinubu Sends Bill To Increase Salary Of Judicial Officers To House Of Reps

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded an executive bill seeking to provide new salaries and allowances for judicial officers and workers in the country to the House of Representatives.

The bill was read on the floor of the House by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during plenary on Tuesday, March 19.

According to the letter read by the Speaker, President Tinubu said the bill seeks to prescribe improved salaries and allowances as well as other fringe benefits for judicial officers and workers.

The Executive bill forwarded by the President is titled “A Bill for an Act to Prescribe the Salaries, Allowances and Fringe Benefits of Judicial Office Holders in Nigeria and for Related Matters”.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, held a meeting with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori over the killing of some officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Delta State recently.

Naija News reports Governor Oborevwori was at the State House in Abuja to brief the President on developments.

Speaking after his meeting with the President, the Governor told journalists that the situation had been brought under control and the hoodlums who killed the sixteen soldiers in Okuoma community, Ughelli South council area of the state last week would be brought to justice.

Oborevwori added that plans have been put in place to forestall a reoccurrence of such attacks.

He, however, refused to confirm the report of reprisal attacks allegedly carried out by the military and the number of casualties, saying that, being a security issue, there are certain things he cannot say in public.