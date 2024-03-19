Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 19th March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 19th March 2024

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has appealed to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration in tackling the nation’s challenges.

Naija News reports Peter Obi’s courtesy visit to the Government House, Lafia, was part of a nationwide tour of the country.

In a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Ibrahim Addra, Sule noted that there is time for politics and governance.

The Governor said the country’s challenges cannot be solved by one person, urging Peter Obi to use his wealth of experience and expertise to support the Tinubu administration in building a secure and prosperous country.

The Governor thanked Obi for his efforts at cushioning the effect of the economic hardship on the people, just like President Tinubu and all state governors are currently doing to ease the hardship.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says up to 90% of data and voice services affected by the cuts in undersea fibre optics last week have been restored.

The NCC gave the update in a statement on Monday by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Mouka.

The commission said Mobile Network Operators have assured that data and voice services would operate optimally pending full repairs of the undersea cables as they have managed to activate alternative connectivities to bring back the situation to normalcy.

It also appealed to subscribers to exercise a little more patience pending the full restoration of services.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has denied reports that the Nigerian Army carried out a reprisal against the Okuama community in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

Recall that where 16 army personnel, which included a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 soldiers of 181 Amphibious Battalion, were killed by youths in the community.

According to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), the military personnel were killed by some youths of the community on Thursday while on a peace mission.

It said the deadly attack on the soldiers had prompted a rigorous manhunt led by Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division Nigerian Army.

In a statement over the weekend, the DHQ revealed that several arrests have reportedly been made in connection with the killings.

In addition, the military has increased its presence in the region, with patrols in the creeks aimed at apprehending individuals involved in the horrible act.

However, images and videos of houses in the community were reportedly razed by soldiers in a reprisal attack instituted against the Okuama community, surfaced online.

In a chat with Reuters on Monday, the Defence Chief denied that the army had initiated a reprisal attack on the community.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to grant the demands of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) regarding their withheld salaries and alleged unfair treatment of the union.

Naija News reports that the unions which commenced the nationwide strike today had previously issued a warning to close down university hostels and power supply if their demands were not met by March 18, 2024.

In a statement on Monday, the NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said there is no explanation for withholding the unions’ salaries and plunging the members into indescribable hardship.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, of full support in emerging victorious at the polls.

The President gave the declaration after presenting the party flag to Okpebholo and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa, at the State House in Abuja.

The President, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, aid the party is determined and ready to work with the candidate and would stand with him ”like the wall of Gibraltar in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State.

President Tinubu also commended the leadership of the party in Edo for their efforts towards fostering peace. He singled out former party national chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, for his exemplary leadership.

On his part, the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje expressed confidence in the ability of the party’s candidate to win the election.

Terrorists have released seven out of over 14 people kidnapped in the Dogon Noma-Ungwan Gamo community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State over the weekend.

Naija News reported that the kidnap occurred in the early hours of Saturday when a large group of bandits invaded the Dogon Noma community and abducted the victims.

However, Naija News gathered that the gunmen released the seven captives unconditionally on Monday afternoon 48 hours after their abduction.

A family member of one of the freed persons, Mohammed Aliyu, informed Premium Times that the terrorists did not give the released captives any reason for the release.

He said the group of released captives includes three women, three men, and a nursing mother, adding that they have been reunited with their families.

The Labour Party (LP) has issued a warning to federal lawmakers, especially members of the House of Representatives, elected on its platform.

The party insisted that the lawmakers have failed to be true ambassadors of the party.

LP warned the legislators to respect the party’s supremacy or face disciplinary action.

The party issued the warning in a statement released on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

Ifoh condemned a statement made by the LP’s caucus leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Afam Ogene, saying it is unconventional to conduct convention before state, local government and ward congresses.

He argued that Ogene lacks knowledge of the constitution of the party under which he was elected.

According to him, Ogene should not mistake the constitutions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) with that of the LP.

The Nigerian Army has warned the Okuama community in Delta State that they should brace themselves for the full force of legal repercussions.

This follows after soldiers deployed on a “peaceful and mediatory mission” were killed during a communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities.

In a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army condemned the community for resorting to propaganda rather than uncovering the culprits.

Binance Holdings Limited has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja to supply detailed information on Nigerian traders on its platform to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Naija News reports that the interim order was granted by Justice Emeka Nwite following his ruling on the ex-parte motion presented by EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho.

“The applicant’s application dated and filed 29th February, 2024, is hereby granted as prayed.

“That an order of this honourable court is hereby made directing the operators of Binance to provide the commission with comprehensive data/information relating to all persons from Nigeria trading on its platform,” Nwite said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, an interim order was issued to aid the anti-graft agency in probing allegations of money laundering and terrorism financing against Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called for a total review of the 2024 Nigerian budget.

Obi made the call in a statement on Monday via his account on the X platform in which he urged both the executive and legislative arms of government to review the budget in order to protect its integrity.

The former Governor of Anambra State said his call is based on the controversies which have trailed the 2024 budget.

Naija News recalls Bauchi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi, had alleged that the 2024 budget was padded with over N3 trillion, and the budget being implemented by the executive arm is not the same passed by the National Assembly.

Both arms of government have denied the allegation and Ningi has been suspended for three months based on the allegation.

However, Obi has called for a total review of the budget based on the allegations.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.