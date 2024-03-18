Defence Chief Speaks On Soldiers Razing Delta Community In Reprisal Attack

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has denied reports that the Nigerian Army carried out a reprisal against the Okuama community in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

Recall that where 16 army personnel, which included a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 soldiers of 181 Amphibious Battalion, were killed by youths in the community.

According to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), the military personnel were killed by some youths of the community on Thursday while on a peace mission.

It said the deadly attack on the soldiers had prompted a rigorous manhunt led by Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division Nigerian Army.

In a statement over the weekend, the DHQ revealed that several arrests have reportedly been made in connection with the killings.

In addition, the military has increased its presence in the region, with patrols in the creeks aimed at apprehending individuals involved in the horrible act.

However, images and videos of houses in the community were reportedly razed by soldiers in a reprisal attack instituted against the Okuama community, surfaced online.

In a chat with Reuters on Monday, the Defence Chief denied that the army had initiated a reprisal attack on the community.

Musa said, “No reprisals by the army. We are searching for the murderers and their weapon cache.”