Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 29th April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 29th April 2024.

The PUNCH: Despite claims by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited that the logistic issues causing fuel scarcity had been addressed, Nigerians in Lagos and other parts of the country were still struggling to get Premium Motor Spirit as many filling stations remained under lock and key throughout the weekend.

Vanguard: The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, said yesterday that the petrol scarcity currently spreading to more states across the country will take at least two weeks to normalise.

The Nation: Motorists and others waited for hours in queues at the few filling stations dispensing petrol. Other states that experienced acute scarcity are Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Benue, Plateau, Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Jigawa

Daily Trust: The scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, has persisted nationwide, giving rise to the proliferation of black marketers who sell the product at prices as high as N1,200 per litre in some locations. Findings by Daily Trust from across the country showed that many filling stations did not open, while there were long queues at those dispensing the product.

