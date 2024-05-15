Nigerian Doctor Collapses, Dies Five Months After Wedding

A Nigerian doctor in Gombe State identified as Sagir Mamuda, better known as Doctor Saggy, is dead.

Naija News reports that his colleagues shared the news of his demise via X while calling on the government to regulate the working hours of medical doctors in Nigeria.

One of the friends of the deceased, El-bonga, who also took to his X account to mourn Saggy, said he collapsed on duty in January 2024 and had been bedridden before he was transferred to Lagos State.

The death of the doctor comes barely five months after his wedding.

The post read, “Our friend @bigsaggy, a medical doctor, got married in December 2023. However, in January 2024, he collapsed on duty and got hospitalised. He later went into comma and was transferred to Lagos. All that while, he hardly knew his whereabout. Today, he died after months at the ICU.

“Dr. Sagir was a young man full of intelligence and passion about his medical field. Very humble and friendly, he was someone with a very bright future. Nonetheless, the creator knows best by taking him away from us this soon. You hardly see him angry amongst friends. This life is very unpredictable. Death is always lurking around. Dr. Sagir got married in December 2023 in what was supposed to be his proudest moment to settle in order to start a family. Quite sadly, that proudest moment of his life came with a different challenging chapter.

“A young man in his early thirties is gone. If he’d been told a day earlier he would collapse while on duty as a doctor, he would doubt the possibility of that happening. This isn’t the first case of people collapsing at work. It’s really sad for such a young, promising man.In a 2013 tweet, Dr. Sagir once tweeted about the ineluctability of death coming to people when they least expect it. 11 years later, death came to him when he least expected it.”