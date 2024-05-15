Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 15th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 15th May 2024.

The PUNCH: Operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, on Tuesday, expanded its clampdown on Bureau De Change operators, arresting traders in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt. This came as the naira weakened further against the United States dollar at both the official and parallel foreign exchange markets.

Vanguard: Following Organised Labour’s insistence on downing tools and declaring a nationwide strike if discussions on the new National Minimum Wage are not concluded by May 31, 2024, the Federal Government has summoned a meeting of the 37-member Tripartite Committee on the New National Minimum Wage, NNMW, for today in a major effort to beat the deadline.

The Nation: Reversal of the hike in electricity tariff will be a setback for the transformation of the energy sector to boost supply to Nigerians, Minister of Power, Adebayo c, said yesterday. He appealed to Labour to see reason with the government.

Daily Trust: Terrorists on Monday kidnapped over 80 people at Yar-Malamai village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. This was barely 24 hours after the attackers had killed some soldiers at the military camp in the area.

