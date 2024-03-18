‘Be Ready To Face The Wrath Of The Law’ – Nigerian Army Tells Okuama Community

The Nigerian Army has warned the Okuama community in Delta State that they should brace themselves for the full force of legal repercussions.

This follows after soldiers deployed on a “peaceful and mediatory mission” were killed during a communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities.

In a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army condemned the community for resorting to propaganda rather than uncovering the culprits.

The statement read: “The unfortunate killing of troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army (NA), while on a peaceful and mediatory mission, after a reported case of a communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba Communities in Ughelli South and Bomadi LGAs of Delta State respectively is not only despicable but should be unreservedly condemned by all.

“These were troops committed to peace and security of lives and property of citizens and non-citizens alike in the Niger Delta Region, murdered in cold blood by an armed youth gang of Okuama Community, in the most gruesome, heartless and cruel manner and went ahead to sacrilegiously debase their remains by ripping out their hearts by the very people they were there to protect.

“Regrettably, the community complicit in this dastardly act has resorted to media propaganda and shenanigans, rather than engage in a positive effort to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime. This, again, is a clear indication that the murder of the troops was a communally orchestrated attack against legitimate forces.

“The falsehood being peddled by these criminals and their cohorts to whip up sentiments and sway the public to coverup, endorse or support the outrageous criminal acts of their armed youth gang should be disregarded in its entirety, it is only a ridiculous attempt at justifying their crime, rather than turn in themselves to security agencies. There is no amount of propaganda that would arm-twist the narrative; they are complicit and must be ready to face the wrath of the law.

“While law-abiding citizens are assured that there will be no reprisal on the part of the troops, we enjoin all to go about their normal activities, even as ongoing efforts are scaled up to positively identify and isolate the criminals to account for their atrocious deeds.

“The Chief of Army of Staff, Lt Gen Toareed Lagbaja, while commiserating with the families of the officers and soldiers who lost their lives, has directed that no stone should be left unturned until the perpetrators of this gruesome acts are apprehended to face the full wrath of the law. Troops are determined to get to these criminals, there is certainly no hiding place for them.”

Meanwhile, Naija News reports that 11 residents of the Igbomotoru community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have reportedly been killed following last weekend’s killing of about 16 soldiers and officers at Okuoma Community in Delta State.

It was gathered that troops from the Nigerian Army invaded the Bayelsa community, opened fire at residents and razed three houses suspected to be the hideout of a militant leader allegedly involved in the killing of the military men on a rescue mission in Delta State.