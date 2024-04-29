Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 29th April, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 29th April 2024

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration is investing in technology that is tailored towards ensuring transparency and accountability in government.

He said this during a meeting with Microsoft Founder and Philanthropist, Bill Gates, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said his government is also using technology to accelerate public-sector performance and service delivery to the Nigerian people.

Tinubu said technology is a potent weapon against corruption and financial impropriety in public service, saying that resistance is often expected when efforts are made to strengthen systems and forestall malfeasance.

He emphasized his unwavering commitment to delivering reliable technology that will support a national consumer credit system and many other critical new government interventions for all Nigerians.

Former Benue State Governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gabriel Suswam, has criticized the economic policies implemented by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Suswam submitted that President Tinubu does not have what it takes to improve the country’s fortunes.

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV, the former Benue State Governor maintained that the All Progressives Congress (APC), through the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, brought negative change to the country, and the Tinubu government has continued in the same trajectory.

He added that Nigeria is on a journey to the abyss, and the policies of the Tinubu government, such as fuel subsidy removal, floating of the currency, and others, are not expected to produce any positive outcome as they are simply inflicting hardship on the citizens and residents of the country.

President Bola Tinubu stated that the removal of the fuel subsidy was necessary to prevent Nigeria from going bankrupt.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this on Sunday while speaking as a panellist at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The World Economic Forum meeting has a focus on global collaboration, growth, and energy for development.

Recall that President Tinubu announced the removal of petrol subsidy on his inauguration day and the policy resulted in a spike in commodity prices, causing increased hardship in the country.

Speaking at the Forum, Tinubu emphasized the necessity of the petrol subsidy removal, stating that it was crucial for resetting the economy and expressed conviction that it served the people’s best interests.

The air component of Operation Whirl Punch has successfully carried out airstrikes against the stronghold of notorious terrorist leader Mallam Umar and other commanders in the Alawa Forest area in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

The airstrikes were also launched against economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta region, yielding positive results.

The successful airstrikes were carried out on Saturday, 27th April, according to a statement on Sunday by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Director of Public Relations, Edward Gabkwet.

According to Gabkwet, the NAF airstrikes followed Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance operations, revealing armed terrorists in compounds amidst dense vegetation.

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, secured an investment of $600 million from a Danish shipping and logistics company, A.P. Moller-Maersk.

The Nigerian leader secured the investment during a meeting with the Chairman of A.P Moller-Maersk, Robert Maersk Uggla, during a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In his remarks, Uggla disclosed that the Danish firm plans a $600m investment in Nigeria to accommodate more container shipping services in Nigerian ports.

Highlighting Maersk’s longstanding engagement in Africa’s most populous nation and his belief in the future of Nigeria, Uggla said his company had made significant investments of over $2 billion in Nigerian ports and other activities.

He emphasised the potential for Nigerian ports to accommodate larger container ships and stressed the need for expanding port infrastructure to meet this demand while reducing the cost of logistics.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the devastating tanker fire incident in Rivers State, which left a pregnant woman and three others dead and about a hundred vehicles destroyed.

It will be recalled that a fuel-laden tanker exploded on Friday evening, engulfing the Eleme section of the East-West Expressway in Rivers State and causing a massive fire.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu directed federal agencies to continue providing support to the state government in addressing the aftermath of the tragedy.

The president also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the fire incident, while commiserating with the government and people of the state.

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, has threatened to terminate over 870 billion Naira contracts with five firms handling the Lokoja-Benin Road.

Umahi ordered the contractors handling sections I-IV of the Lokoja-Benin Road in Kogi and Edo states, to immediately sign the documents on the reviewed contracts or face the termination of their jobs.

The directive was handed down to the contractors during the minister’s meeting with the representatives of Mothercat, CCECC, Dantata & Sawoe, CGC and RCC, held at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The minister also gave the ministry a seven days ultimatum to carry out a comprehensive audit of ongoing projects, to know the status of work done, and the capacity of personnel and equipment being used by the contractors.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Uchenna Orji, on Sunday.

He accused the construction firms of playing pranks, wondering why the contractors who were part of the process of re-scoping and reviewing the contract specifications failed to sign the reviewed contract documents after agreeing to do the job based on the new specification.

Former Governor of Jigawa State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has criticized northern governors for their lack of knowledge of the Nigerian Constitution over a United States trip.

Naija News reports that the former governor made this statement on Sunday in a post on his verified Facebook account.

Recall the governors from Northern Nigeria travelled to the United States to attend a peace summit organized by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

Lamido criticized Northern governors for travelling to the US to attend a lecture on security issues instead of focusing on pressing local problems like agriculture or health.

He argued that their engagement with security matters, which fall under the Exclusive Legislative List, exposed their ignorance of the Constitution.

He highlighted the dire state of basic amenities like water and education in their states and accused them of lacking empathy for their citizens.

Lamido suggested that the governors could have addressed security concerns more effectively by utilizing local institutions like NIPSS or ASCON instead of making a wasteful journey abroad.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, to start the design of the Sokoto-Badagry Coastal Highway.

This was disclosed on Sunday by Umahi after a visit to the section one, phase one, of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and its realignment in Lagos.

The Minister disclosed that the Sokoto-Badagry Highway is 1,000 kilometres long.

Umahi further noted that when once the construction finishes, the coastal road will link the regions of Nigeria from the South-West to the South-South, North-East, North-West, and North-Central.

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said actions are being taken regarding an Abuja-based Chinese Supermarket and MultiChoice, a major satellite television service.

In an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, the acting Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Adamu Abdullahi, said products in the supermarket are labelled in Yen.

The FCCPC boss said the action by the supermarket is against the law in Nigeria and constitutes a violation of Nigerian law.

He added that the Commission is still considering appropriate sanctions against the supermarket and its owner, Liu Bei, who refused to allow Nigerians to shop at the facility.

The FCCPC chairman also revealed that the owner has also been mandated to post an open-to-all-customers notice.

