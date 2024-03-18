11 Killed As Angry Soldiers From Delta Invade Bayelsa Community, Open Fire At Residents

11 residents of the Igbomotoru community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have reportedly been killed following last weekend’s killing of about 16 soldiers and officers at Okuoma Community in Delta State.

Naija News learnt that troops from the Nigerian Army invaded the Bayelsa community, opened fire at residents and razed three houses suspected to be the hideout of a militant leader allegedly involved in the killing of the military men on a rescue mission in Delta State.

A source who spoke to Daily Trust said the soldiers in five gunboats invaded the community and opened fire on some residents relaxing at the jetty before proceeding to set ablaze the three buildings suspected to be the hideout of the said militant leader.

He said the community had been able to recover eleven corpses from the attack while still searching for others.

The source said, “The military invasion has affected the people gravely. Lives have been lost, properties have been destroyed. Even after the attack, I am sure that life in that community can never be the same.

“This weekend was scheduled for the burial of one my late uncles. We had paid for food, drinks, music, speedboat and canopies. And now because of this, the burial can no longer hold.

“In fact some of the people we paid money are saying that if the date changes, we would have to pay extra money. Is that not a huge loss on its own? So we would have to start looking for more money, that is if there will ever be peace in the community.

“I am appealing to the Federal and State Government to as a matter of urgency intervene in this matter. We do not have a hand in whatever transpired in Delta State. The international community should come to our aid.”

As at the time of filing this report, the spokesman for Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) headquarters, Major Adenegan Ojo, is yet to comment on the latest development.