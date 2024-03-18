You Will Be Disciplined If You Fail To Respect Our Supremacy – LP Warns Its NASS Members

The Labour Party (LP) has issued a warning to federal lawmakers, especially members of the House of Representatives, elected on its platform.

The party insisted that the lawmakers have failed to be true ambassadors of the party.

LP warned the legislators to respect the party’s supremacy or face disciplinary action.

The party issued the warning in a statement released on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

Ifoh condemned a statement made by the LP’s caucus leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Afam Ogene, saying it is unconventional to conduct convention before state, local government and ward congresses.

He argued that Ogene lacks knowledge of the constitution of the party under which he was elected.

According to him, Ogene should not mistake the constitutions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) with that of the LP.

The statement read in part, “It appears that they seat (sic) at the national assembly for theirselves alone. It is obvious that it is only when it concerns the party that they flex muscles. They need not be told of the persecution the party leadership has been undergoing in the hands of the government in power as a result of their election into offices and yet, they have no qualms in bringing the party to opprobrium at any given opportunity.

“We therefore advice our lawmakers to desist from rushing to the press on party matters. Party internal matters must remain and kept internal matters.

“The party will not hesitate to discipline any party member who will not respect the supremacy of the party. The party is prepared to defend its ideology and constitution at all times irrespective of whose ox is gored.”