PDP, LP Members Decamp To APC In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received some new members who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Naija News understands that the politicians from Ndufu Alike ward in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state were received into the APC by Chinedu Ogah, the representative of Ikwo/Ezza-South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

In his remark, while welcoming the new members upon their arrival at Ndufu Alike junction, Ogah expressed his gratitude towards the defectors for their decision to align with the ruling party.

He also expressed his appreciation to the party leaders within the ward for their dedication and service.

Ogah reassured the defectors of their place within the party and encouraged the residents of Ndufu Alike ward to continue their unwavering support for Governor Francis Nwifuru’s effective governance in Ebonyi State.

During their addresses, some of the defectors from the PDP and Labour Party characterized their previous parties as feeble in the state, pledging to consistently exert effort to bolster the party’s influence at the grassroots.

Naija News understands that among those present at the defection were Hon. Uchenna Nwanchor, the party’s ward Chairman, Hon. Osita Ogidi Ali; the Coordinator, Apostle Emmanuel Mbam; the Ward Councillor, Hon. Sunday Nworie; the Women leader, Nweke Elizabeth, and others.