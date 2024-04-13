Details Emerge From Tinubu’s Meeting With State Govs, NASS Leaders In Lagos

Advertisement

Details have emerged from the meeting yesterday involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the National Assembly and state governors.

Naija News reports that the stakeholders visited President Tinubu on Friday at his residence in Lagos.

During the meeting, President Tinubu stressed the importance of unity and increased collaboration among the federal government, state governors, and members of the National Assembly to achieve national development objectives.

According to a statement made available to journalists by Tinubu’s media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, the delegation, led by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, included Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, among others.

Vice President Shettima, speaking on behalf of the President, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s economic recovery and urged a joint effort to drive the nation towards progress.

The Nigerian leader encouraged a united body and collaboration among all stakeholders to achieve shared prosperity and promised a brighter future for the nation under President Tinubu’s guidance.

“Let us unite, rally around our leader, and catapult this nation to a greater pedestal. By December, I hope we will have cause to celebrate. Let us coalesce to take the nation to a greater pedestal,” Vice-President Shettima said.

The Vice-President underscored President Tinubu’s ability to bring people together regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.

He noted that the gathering of 27 governors in Lagos, alongside leaders from the National Assembly and former governors, is a testament to his inclusive leadership style.

”This gathering cuts across ethnic, religious, and political lines. Here, we have Pastor Eno of Akwa Ibom and Father Hyacinth of Benue, and as the President was seated, he was asking, ‘Where is Wammako, where is Yari’? That is the hallmark of true leadership. What binds us together supersedes whatever it is that may divide us.”

”The future of the black man rests on Nigeria to make or mar. Our economy has turned the corner. By the coming months, the economy will roar back to glory,” the Vice-President said.

Senate President Akpabio praised the state governors for adopting President Tinubu’s leadership approach, which is known for its inclusivity and willingness to engage with individuals from various backgrounds, regardless of their political affiliations.

“The governors are doing well. I can say so because I have been there before,” Akpabio said while speaking at the meeting.

Expressing confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership, the Senate President said Tinubu enjoys the broad support of Nigerians across political divides.

“As you coast home to victory for a second term, may all the governors seated here also coast home to a second term victory in their states,” he said.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRazaq voiced his endorsement for the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway during his speech, emphasizing its importance as a major project that will greatly benefit the nation upon its completion.

He praised the President for his work in strengthening the economy and enhancing the quality of life for citizens, pointing out the positive advancements such as the stabilization of the exchange rate and the decrease in food prices.

The Governor credited these positive changes to the President’s policies and also commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for allocating funds to support 8,800 primary healthcare centres.

“We commend your efforts because the ship is gradually turning. We have seen how the exchange rate of the naira against the dollar is coming down. The cost of food is coming down. The dry season harvest is commencing soon. Things are getting better, and there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Abdulrazaq said, urging President Tinubu to persevere in his efforts towards achieving economic stability.

The governor also expressed gratitude for the Federal Government’s support of states, particularly in distributing grains to alleviate food shortages.

”We are here to support you and thank you for the support you are giving to the subnationals. Trucks are wheeling up across the nation, distributing grains. I have received, and most of the states have.

”Because of what you are doing, those who are hoarding food items are releasing them, and that is why the prices of food are coming down,” he said.

He restated the governors’ dedication to backing the President’s plans and promised to persist in supplementing the endeavours of the federal government in advancing progress and prosperity throughout the country.