Police Invite Edo Labour Party’s Guber Candidate, Akpata Over UNIBEN Assault Incident

The Edo State Police Command has summoned the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, to discuss alleged security breaches, particularly the incidents of gunfire reported at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) last Friday.

The Public Relations Officer for the Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this development to the media in Benin City.

Nwabuzor stated that the LP gubernatorial candidate was served the invitation by investigators during the Political Desk Session at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Naija News recalls that during an investiture ceremony hosted by the UNIBEN Staff Club, the candidate of the Labour Party for the forthcoming September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State was allegedly assaulted by suspected political thugs.

Olumide Akpata, on the other hand, has claimed that the attack was orchestrated by both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and the State Government to assassinate him.

The Command’s spokesperson elaborated that the invitation extended to Olumide Akpata was a component of the investigation launched by the police Command into the crisis.

In response to inquiries, the State Chairman of the Labour Party, Kelly Ogbaloi, verified the reception of the police invitation, mentioning his absence in Benin during the letter’s arrival, but he affirmed his intention to honour the invitation.

“The police ought to have done their background investigations, his being honoured by UNIBEN had nothing to do with our party secretariat. So, I don’t know why I am being asked to come along with him to the Police Command Headquarters in Benin, however, I will honour the invitation,” he said.