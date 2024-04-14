‘A Senior Govt Official Sent Hoodlums To Attack Me In UNIBEN’ – Akpata Alleges

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, has accused a senior official of the Edo State Government of masterminding an attack against him.

He claimed that the official planned an attack against him and other participants at an interactive session organised by the University of Benin Staff Club.

Speaking via a viral video released on Saturday, Akpata, who was a guest at the event held at the university last Friday, disclosed that the interactive session was disrupted, which led to violence within the school premises.

He also debunked allegations that his security aides shot a UNIBEN student.

According to him, “My staff (member) drew my attention to a video that is making the rounds currently of an individual who claimed to have been shot by a security agent. I looked at the video and nothing could be farther than the truth.

“I only wished that the individual could show his face to determine the veracity of his story. I was invited to the University of Benin Senior Staff Club to hold an interactive session with members of the club.

“To our surprise and consternation, this event was interrupted very rudely by some hoodlums who claimed to be students of the University of Benin. They disrupted the event, insisting that it shouldn’t be held without informing them. You can imagine how shocked we were, including the professors there.”

Akpata further stated that he had to be taken away by security agents who removed the barricade created by the hoodlums before he continued his journey.

“We know what is going on. It is election season and it is quite obvious some of our old and very tired politicians are up to their usual antics and they have learnt nothing.

“I have it on good authority that those hoodlums were deployed by a senior official of the Edo State Government and I’m speaking directly to this official now. I know you and you know me. The video was done to bring misinformation, I was the one who was attacked alongside the professor,” he added.

However, the Edo State Government condemned the attack on Akpata at the university.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said, “Claims and counterclaims have been made by Akpata and the Student Union Government of the university in statements issued by both parties on April 13, and an active investigation is ongoing on the issue.

“The Edo State Government, however, warns in the strongest terms that it will not tolerate violence or this sort of irresponsible behaviour which was associated with the visit of Akpata to the institution.”