What Gov Sule Told Peter Obi To Do For Tinubu’s Govt During Visit To Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has appealed to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration in tackling the nation’s challenges.

Naija News reports Peter Obi’s courtesy visit to the Government House, Lafia, was part of a nationwide tour of the country.

In a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Ibrahim Addra, Sule noted that there is time for politics and governance.

The Governor said the country’s challenges cannot be solved by one person, urging Peter Obi to use his wealth of experience and expertise to support the Tinubu administration in building a secure and prosperous country.

The Governor thanked Obi for his efforts at cushioning the effect of the economic hardship on the people, just like President Tinubu and all state governors are currently doing to ease the hardship.

Governor Sule said, “I want to also call on you Sir to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The country’s challenges cannot be resolved by one person only. We all have roles to play”

In his response, Obi commended Governor Sule for several new roads constructed in the state.

The former Governor of Anambra State said he was in the state to offer his contributions, especially in supporting the people during the fasting period and in sinking boreholes in some parts of Nasarawa State.

He added, “When I was coming today I saw some new roads and constructions, so congratulations. Politics is not always about thinking negatively, but we should acknowledge things that are positive.”