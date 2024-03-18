NLC Reacts As SSANU, NASU Begin Nationwide Strike, Shut Universities

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to grant the demands of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) regarding their withheld salaries and alleged unfair treatment of the union.

Naija News reports that the unions which commenced the nationwide strike today had previously issued a warning to close down university hostels and power supply if their demands were not met by March 18, 2024.

In a statement on Monday, the NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said there is no explanation for withholding the unions’ salaries and plunging the members into indescribable hardship.

The statement reads, “We join our affiliate unions, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational (NASU) and Associated Institutions and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) in demanding for the immediate payment of the withheld salaries of their members.

“There has been no credible reason or explanation for withholding those salaries in the first place. We recall this singular act plunged the members into indescribable hardship.

“Much worse, it defies logic to try to subject members of these unions to discriminatory treatment. By so doing government is clearly courting avoidable industrial dispute.

“At a time confidence is being restored to the public universities the least government could do is not engineer another strike.

“The toll on all the parties will be unacceptably high, especially for students and parents who bear the burden of movement on our dangerous roads.

“In light of this, we urge government to expeditiously pay up the outstanding. We advise government to not take for granted the maturity of these unions.”