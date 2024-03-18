BREAKING: SSANU, NASU Commence Nationwide Strike, Shut Universities

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have initiated a nationwide strike today due to alleged unfair treatment and salary discrepancies by the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that the unions had previously issued a warning to close down university hostels and power supply if their demands were not met by today, March 18, 2024.

Speaking earlier, SSANU’s National President, Muhammed Ibrahim, highlighted that 2022 arrears have not been paid to members, including Vice Chancellors, registrars, and bursars.

Ibrahim confirmed on Sunday that both unions were prepared for the nationwide strike.

In the midst of these events, Nigeria’s Minister for Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, asserted earlier that he was unaware of the planned strike by SSANU/NASU.

Contrary to this, Ibrahim, while appearing on the Channels Television’s Morning Show programme, confirmed that the strike had indeed commenced.

“Definitely, it (the strike) has already started.

“As of today (Monday), all our workers in registry, bursary, works and maintenance, security, and students’ affairs have withdrawn their services and nothing moves within the administration of any public university in Nigeria and that will be the case for the next seven days until and unless the needful is done,” the SSANU president stated this morning.

Ibrahim emphasized that the non-academic unions have not been contacted by any government representative. He pointed out that although some unofficial contact has been made, their assurances cannot be trusted completely.

He questioned why certain government officials are not fully complying with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to pay the arrears for 2022.

Furthermore, he mentioned that despite issuing a seven-day notice last Monday, the Minister of Labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, has not reached out to the aggrieved unions.

According to Ibrahim, this lack of responsiveness is a departure from the approach taken by the former Labour Minister, Chris Ngige.

He emphasized that if the government fails to address the unions’ demands after the seven-day warning strike, which began today, the unions will resort to their strategies and determine the next course of action.