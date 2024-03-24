SSANU, NASU, NAATS End Warning Strike, Resume Monday

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), encompassing the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), is set to conclude its ongoing warning strikes by midnight on Sunday.

These strikes, which include a seven-day action by SSANU and NASU and a three-day strike by NAAT, were initiated to address grievances over unpaid salaries and other issues.

The strikes were a response to the government’s failure to disburse withheld salaries, a situation that arose when the previous administration under President Muhammadu Buhari enforced a ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy during extended strike periods in 2022.

While the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) received payment for withheld salaries in February, the non-teaching staff unions have yet to receive their dues.

The National President of JAC for SSANU and NASU, Mohammed Ibrahim, expressed frustration over the lack of government response to their demands.

During a Zoom meeting with journalists on Sunday, Ibrahim announced that while the unions are poised to resume work on Monday, they remain unsatisfied with the government’s silence on their grievances.

The unresolved issues are expected to be a key agenda item in the upcoming meeting of the National Executive Council, where the unions will decide their subsequent actions.

He said in a statement on Sunday, “Consequently, you are hereby informed that the seven-day warning strike shall end at midnight of Sunday, March 24, 2024, and normal work will resume on Monday, March 25, 2024.”