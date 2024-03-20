Varsity Workers Strike: FG Meets SSANU, NASU, NAAT

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, convened a meeting with the leaders of striking university unions on Wednesday in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the primary focus of the meeting was to deliberate on ways to end the warning strike initiated by the unions, which include the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The strike, which commenced on Monday, was embarked upon by the union against the Federal Government’s refusal to release four months’ worth of salaries withheld back in 2021 following a previous strike action.

Addressing the media at the end of the meeting, the Minister underscored the government’s commitment to ongoing dialogue with the unions to prevent further escalation of the issue.

Mamman expressed optimism, stating, “It is our expectation that it will not go beyond what it is. We have a good understanding with the unions to ensure stability in our tertiary institutions. We will do everything possible to maintain confidence in the unions so that the issue of the strike can be resolved.”

However, despite the government’s intent to amicably resolve the matter, union leaders maintained a firm stance on continuing the strike.

The General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, acknowledged the government’s efforts but emphasized that the strike would persist until a favourable response was secured.

“We appreciate their openness but this struggle will continue [until] as soon as we receive a positive response from the higher authorities,” Adeyemi remarked.

Echoing Adeyemi’s sentiments, NAAT President Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma confirmed the collective decision to continue the strike, highlighting the intention to consult further with their members before possibly reconvening to update the Minister on their position.