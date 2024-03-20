Strike: SSANU, NASU, NAATS Stage Protest, Block UNILAG Gate

The University of Lagos witnessed a peaceful protest at its gate on Wednesday, organized by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational Associated Institutions, and the National Association of Academic Technologists.

Naija News gathered that they stopped cars from moving, making traffic difficult to move smoothly in the area.

They sang songs and held up signs to show their complaints to the Federal Government about not getting paid their salaries.

The JAC of SSANU and NASU has been raising concerns with the government for about a month, pointing out their exclusion from the salary payments that started for the Academic Staff Union of Universities in February.

Naija News recalls that during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the ASUU, SSANU, and NAATS faced salary withholding due to the implementation of a ‘No Work, No Pay policy.’

This was in response to their strikes lasting eight months, four months, and five-and-a-half months in 2022.

However, today marks the beginning of a three-day warning strike initiated by NAATS, adding to the ongoing protests.

Details later…