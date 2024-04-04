Telecoms Union Suspends Planned Strike

Advertisement

The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has called off its intended strike initially set to commence on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the decision was made public on Wednesday through a statement from the General Secretary, Okonu Abdullahi, citing successful negotiations with the subcontractors involved in the dispute.

Earlier on April 2, PTECSSAN had announced its plan to launch an indefinite strike action against certain subcontractors associated with Huawei Technologies Nigeria Ltd due to unresolved grievances.

The subcontractors in question included Reime Group, Allstream Energy Solutions Ltd., Uppercrest Ltd., Tyllium Nigeria Ltd., and Specific Tools and Techniques Ltd.

Following a crucial meeting held at the union’s secretariat, several key agreements were reached, which suspended the planned industrial action.

Among the resolutions was the recognition by the companies of employees’ rights to freely associate with the union.

Additionally, an agreement was made to establish health facilities aligned with the National Health Insurance Scheme to benefit the employees, their spouses, and up to four dependents.

The News Agency of Nigeria highlighted that PTECSSAN’s initial demands revolved around the immediate acknowledgment of employees’ fundamental rights to association, the recognition of the union as the legitimate negotiating body for workers’ welfare, and the timely remittance of membership dues.

The union also called for the regularization of employment for its members involved in projects under Huawei, adherence to pension and health insurance regulations, and the commencement of negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement.

PTECSSAN further expressed frustration over the subcontractors’ failure to engage in meaningful dialogue during conciliatory meetings facilitated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, which had left them with no choice but to consider industrial action.

The suspension of the strike reflects a positive step towards addressing the concerns of telecommunications and communications senior staff, ensuring their rights and welfare are upheld within the industry.

This development also highlights the importance of dialogue and negotiation in resolving industrial disputes, preventing disruptions to Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.