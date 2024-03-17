SSANU, NASU Direct Members To Commence Strike

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has directed its members to proceed on strike from Monday, 18th March.

The labour union said the strike is due to the failure of the federal government to address issues raised and the expiration of the ultimatum earlier issued to the government.

The statement, signed by NASU general secretary, Peter Adeyemi and SSANU president, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the strike is coming into effect due to the government’s decision to withhold four months’ salaries of members.

It added that the government failed to do the needful regarding the withheld salaries, hence their decision to proceed on a 7-day warning strike effective Monday, March 18 in the first instance.

The statement said the strike would be total and no concession would be given.

Naija News recalls SSANU and NASU had threatened to close all university hostels and cut off all university power to press home its demand on the plight of members.

In its reaction to the ultimatum issued by the unions, the federal government said it would continue to engage with the two university-based labour unions.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this while fielding questions from newsmen over the strike action threatened by the unions.