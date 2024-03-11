SSANU, NASU Declare 7 Days Warning Strike

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have declared a 7-day warning strike.

Naija News understands that the strike was declared to demand the payment of four months of withheld salaries of their members, after the 2022 nationwide strike.

The decision was reached by the joint action committee of the two unions, after a meeting which held in Akure at the weekend.

This comes a week after the unions warned of potential disruptions to industrial peace in Nigerian universities.

The unions emphasized the unfair treatment and questioned the government’s rationale behind this selective payment.

According to the SSANU president, Mohammed Ibrahim, who read the communiqué of the meeting to journalists in Abuja on Monday, the decision to embark on the warning strike was taken as a last resort since several protest letters and other communications with the Federal Government did not result in the payment of the withheld salaries.

The statement added: “If nothing is done by the Federal Government to positively address this situation and respond to our previous letters to them, the members of the two unions may be forced to meet soon to take all lawful and stringent decisions on the matter”.