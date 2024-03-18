What Tinubu, Ganduje Told APC Flagbearer For Edo Guber Election, Okpebholo In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, of full support in emerging victorious at the polls.

The President gave the declaration after presenting the party flag to Okpebholo and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa, at the State House in Abuja.

The President, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, aid the party is determined and ready to work with the candidate and would stand with him ”like the wall of Gibraltar in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State.

President Tinubu also commended the leadership of the party in Edo for their efforts towards fostering peace. He singled out former party national chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, for his exemplary leadership.

”If you are happy; we are happy. If you are determined; we are determined. We are going to work with you. We are going to stand with you like the wall of Gibraltar. That is all I can assure you. The party is supreme, but victory is superior and very important.”

“Distinguished Senator and our flagbearer, we are putting you forward in order to hold the party in trust for us and achieve victory for us. You and your running mate have been described as giant killers, and you have worked tirelessly with the party leadership,” the President said.

President Tinubu urged the Edo State woman leader, Lady Betty Okoebor, to motivate her colleagues towards supporting the party candidate in the forthcoming election.

”If the women say we are going to win, then we are good to go because they constitute the largest number of voters and the most dedicated,” Tinubu advised.

On his part, the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje expressed confidence in the ability of the party’s candidate to win the election.

Ganduje said: ”Our candidate is soft-spoken, focused, and an achiever. He is a product that is highly marketable, and I am confident that with him as our flagbearer, we will bring Edo back to our party.”