Just In: Tinubu Presents APC Flag To Edo Governorship Candidate, Okpebholo

President Bola Tinubu on Monday presented the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election, Monday Okpebholo.

Naija News reports the flag was handed over to Okpebholo and the deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Dennis Idahosa at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

The national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), and Edo APC stakeholders witnessed the event.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives Edo APC Stakeholders and Members of the National Working Committee led by H.E Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the State House for the Official Presentation of the APC Flag to the Governorship Candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo and deputy… pic.twitter.com/ld8UNYSBGl — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) March 18, 2024

The flag presentation comes moments after APC selected Idahosa as the running mate for the party’s governorship candidate in Edo State.

Idahosa was unveiled at a meeting on Sunday night attended by the APC National Chairman, Ganduje, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, Okpebholo himself and a few other party chieftains.

Recall that Idahosa was one of the aspirants who contested the APC ticket for Edo governorship election during the party primaries but lost the ticket as the Okpebholo eventually emerged as the party’s flag bearer for the November 21, 2024 election.

With his emergence as the deputy governorship candidate, Idahosa is expected to withdraw his law suit against the party regarding the outcome of the Edo primary elections.