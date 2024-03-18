APC Picks Dennis Idahosa As Running Mate For Edo Governorship Election (Photos)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has selected Dennis Idahosa as the running mate for the party’s governorship candidate in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Idahosa was unveiled at a meeting on Sunday night attended by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, Okpebholo himself and a few other party chieftains.

Naija News recalls Idahosa was one of the aspirants who contested the APC ticket for Edo governorship election during the party primaries but lost the ticket as the Okpebholo eventually emerged as the party’s flag bearer for the November 21, 2024 election.

With his emergence as the deputy governorship candidate, it is expected that Idahosa would withdraw his law suit against the party regarding the outcome of the Edo primary elections.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru are to present Senator Monday Okpebholo, the party’s flag bearer and his running mate to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Villa today (Monday).

Idahosa is to replace Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who was announced by the governorship candidate last week as his running mate.

Okpebholo Only Selected By Ganduje, Others — Afegbua

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kassim Afegbua, has said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party selected Senator Monday Okpebholo as the party’s Edo governorship candidate.

The former Edo State Commissioner for Information claimed that the governorship primary election that produced Okpebholo never took place

Recall that the APC national leadership had removed Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State as the chairman of the election committee and cancelled the initial primary which produced three different winners.

During the rescheduled primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, Okpebholo scored 12, 433 votes and was declared as the winner ahead of 11 other aspirants.

In a chat with TheCable on Friday, Afegbua said Okpebholo was handpicked by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and other members of the national leadership.

Afegbua, a governorship aspirant, insisted that Okpebholo and his allies were nowhere to be found on the day of the primary election.