Terrorists Release Seven Persons Kidnapped In Kaduna

Terrorists have released seven out of over 14 people kidnapped in the Dogon Noma-Ungwan Gamo community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State over the weekend.

Naija News reported that the kidnap occurred in the early hours of Saturday when a large group of bandits invaded the Dogon Noma community and abducted the victims.

However, Naija News gathered that the gunmen released the seven captives unconditionally on Monday afternoon 48 hours after their abduction.

A family member of one of the freed persons, Mohammed Aliyu, informed Premium Times that the terrorists did not give the released captives any reason for the release.

He said the group of released captives includes three women, three men, and a nursing mother, adding that they have been reunited with their families.

Naija News reports that the upsurge in bandit attacks intensifies the concerns in the region, as the development comes just a week after a staggering 61 people were abducted in the Buda community, also within Kajuru LGA.

A resident of the community, Aminu Kajuru, who holds a traditional title in the emirate, lamented that the area is now under siege.

He said the bandits ordered residents to come out of their houses and abducted them.

This recent abduction underscores a worrying trend in Kaduna State and surrounding areas, where communities are increasingly under threat from bandits and criminal gangs.