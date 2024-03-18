Bandits Kidnap 14 In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Fourteen individuals have been kidnapped in the Dogon Noma-Ungwan Gamo community, located in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the upsurge in bandit attacks intensifies the concerns in the region, as the development comes just a week after a staggering 61 people were abducted in the Buda community, also within Kajuru LGA.

According to Channels TV, the latest incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday when, according to reports from a local youth leader, Sani Musa, a large group of bandits invaded the Dogon Noma community.

Sani Musa, who confirmed the development, disclosed that the attackers fired shots sporadically before abducting fourteen residents. During the assault, one person sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Bulus Dandaura, Murna Bulus, Donald Bulus, Labari Audu, Zainabu Dauda, and Dorcas Titus are among those abducted. The list continues with Jummai Garba, Felicia Wanzami, Ruth Thomas, Esther Oliver, Comfort Babangida, Yakubu Pama, Abaza Monday, and Christy Samuel. The injured individual has been named Jibrin Dauda.

As of the time of filing this report, the state police command had yet to confirm the latest case.

However, the community and families of the victims are anxiously awaiting any news of their loved ones.

This recent abduction underscores a worrying trend in Kaduna State and surrounding areas, where communities are increasingly under threat from bandits and criminal gangs.

The recurring incidents of kidnapping for ransom have instilled fear among residents, challenging the security apparatus’ ability to protect citizens and secure the release of those taken.