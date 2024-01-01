Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 1st January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 1st January 2024.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Sunday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement read.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a call to Nigerians, urging them to actively participate in safeguarding the country’s democratic values.

In its New Year message, the party emphasized the need to cleanse the political landscape of any fascist inclinations.

In a statement released on Sunday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, highlighted the party’s stance.

The message underscores the party’s commitment to reinforcing democracy and encourages citizens to join in this endeavour.

The Federal Government has said Nigerians would soon see an improvement in security across the country, and successes will be recorded by the military.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, made this known while speaking with reporters during a visit to Plateau State, on Sunday.

Matawalle stated that President Bola Tinubu had ordered the military to go after the bandits and marauders and deal with them decisively.

He said: “As you know, the issue of insecurity is not what we should continue seeing on the pages of newspapers and television screens. You all are going to see the improvement, and successes will be recorded.”

Naija News earlier reported that the former Governor of Zamfara State had led military service chiefs on a visit to Plateau for an assessment of the recent killings.

The factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and ally of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Edison Ehie, has resigned from his position and membership of the House.

Naija News understands that Edison’s resignation was contained in a letter dated December 29, 2023, and signed by him.

The letter was addressed to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

The letter read, ”This is to inform you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and member of the 10th River State House of Assembly representing Ahoada- East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter (29th, December 2023).

“I wish to deeply appreciate my colleagues and the people of my Constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to River State subsequently.

“Kindly accept the assurance es of my highest esteem at all times.”

The speaker’s resignation comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened in the political crisis rocking the state, after which some resolutions were made and signed by the parties involved.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Sunday, sent a New Year message to Nigerians.

Obi, in his message to Nigerians, said Nigerian politics must not be left in the hands of transactional politicians.

The former Governor of Anambra State noted that the business of the country was far too important to be left to those involved in transactional politics.

Naija News reports that Obi, also warned that it is dangerous to tilt the nation to a one-party state, charging that this must be resisted.

Obi lamented the security situation of the country, adding that the economy remained confusing and depressing, with unemployment, inflation, poverty, inequality, and other key socio-economic variables all negative and worsening.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has failed to pay the December salary of Federal Civil Servants.

In a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, the APC said there was no truth in the PDP’s claim that federal workers were denied their December salary.

The APC spokesman stated that the December salaries of federal workers have been paid, adding that the PDP is crying wolf and peddling misinformation.

Morka maintained that the welfare of workers remains a top priority of the Tinubu administration and is at the core of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Labour Party (LP) has berated President Bola Tinubu over the 2024 budget passed on Saturday by the National Assembly.

The opposition party said the budget focused more on funding the luxury of the political elites and failed to prioritise the welfare and security of Nigerians.

The National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, said this on Sunday in a 2024 New Year message of the party.

Ifoh said the party noticed that in the 2024 budget, undue attention was given to the comfort of those in power to the detriment of the majority of Nigerians.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has taken issue with some opposition parties, specifically members of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, for their remarks on the recent killing of two policemen in Anambra last Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Uga roundabout in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to the incident, members of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders and other opposition groups condemned the incident and issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, demanding his resignation due to his perceived inability to address insecurity in Anambra.

But in a statement on Sunday, the National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, insisted that Soludo has done well in the area of security in the state.

Obigwe emphasised that security issues should not be politicised, and he advocated for the arrest of anyone calling for the resignation of Soludo over the killings.

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Garus Haruna Gololo, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest, probe and prosecute all former ministers indicted under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that Gololo stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

He also urged the security and anti-corruption agencies to go after all former aides of the ex-president, who have so far been indicated in the case of the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Gololo also called on the EFCC or DSS to invite former presidential aide, Sabiu Tunde ‘Yusuf’ for questioning over the reported approval for the naira redesign.

He further said the former ministers especially the minister of finance, humanitarian, aviation, transportation and others should be probed on their financial dealings while in the office.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has said the random and incessant killings and maiming of scores of people across the country such that recently happened in Barikin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State calls for tougher action.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, called on the government to take action in terms of prompt and proactive measures.

The former Vice President said that those attacks could be stemmed only when the government shows utmost determination to eliminate the threats by expanding the security architecture in the country and fast-tracking the arrest and prosecution of those involved in such dastardly acts to serve as a deterrent.

He expressed concern about the frequency of these barbaric attacks on innocent people by outlaws, noting that under no circumstances should murderous criminal groups be allowed to take life without immediate consequences from the government.

