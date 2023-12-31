PDP Charges Nigerians To Defend Democracy In New Year Message

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a call to Nigerians, urging them to actively participate in safeguarding the country’s democratic values.

In its New Year message, the party emphasized the need to cleanse the political landscape of any fascist inclinations.

In a statement released on Sunday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, highlighted the party’s stance.

The message underscores the party’s commitment to reinforcing democracy and encourages citizens to join in this endeavour.

The statement read in part, “The new year offers Nigerians the opportunity to re-invent and assert themselves as a free people under democratic order; set aside every ethnic, religious and political partitioning and join their voices with the PDP in resisting anti-democratic forces seeking to undermine the constitution and the laws, emasculate Institutions of democracy and foist a fascist regime on our nation.”

The party urged Nigerians to say no to alleged “anti-democratic actions and policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration.

“Nigerians and indeed the civil society must speak out against the recklessness and lack of transparency of the APC administration that led to the collapse of the Naira; the alleged massive looting of funds including proceeds from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products; the skewing of the 2024 budget in favour of luxury appetite of the Presidency and APC leaders without concrete policies and programmes to revive the economy, create jobs and address the comatose manufacturing and productive sectors.

“It is distressing that due to the counter-productive actions and policies of the Tinubu-led APC administration, including the failure to address the comatose infrastructure, major multinational giants that have established in the country for decades including GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, among others are now leaving in droves with attendant massive loss of jobs and businesses.

“The hardship, infrastructural stagnation and uncertainty occasioned by the insensitive and anti-people economic policies of the Tinubu-led APC government have led to serious ⁠social dislocation of life and family with negative consequences on our national life.

“Indeed, this is not the way to go! The PDP reassures of its determination to lead the charge and use every legitimate means available to protect our nation’s democracy and constitutional order. The APC administration must know that the sovereignty and resources of this nation belong to all its people and cannot be appropriated by any individual or group.

“Our party again tasks the National Assembly to be on the side of the people by immediately reviewing and adjusting the 2024 budget by cutting all provisions for luxury items and channelling such funds to sectors that have a direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians. The Party also charges leaders at all levels to use the new year to re-double their efforts in serving and seeking the good of the citizens.

“The PDP calls on the International Community to assist in the sustenance and support for Democracy in Nigeria given the huge humanitarian crisis with potential negative consequences on the stability of West Africa, Africa, and indeed the world should Democracy fail in Nigeria.

“The PDP prays for the nation and wishes Nigerians a Happy New Year.”