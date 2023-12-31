Tinubu To Address Nigerians On New Year Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Sunday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has visited President Bola Tinubu at his home in Lagos State.

The Governor revealed this in a post via his account on the X platform, where he also shared pictures of the two of them together.

According to Mbah, his visit was a Christmas visit which afforded him the opportunity to reaffirm his support for the federal government’s economic policies and the commitment of his administration to a fruitful collaboration between the federal government and Enugu State.

He wrote: “I paid a Christmas visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Bourdillon home in Ikoyi, Lagos, earlier today.

“It was an opportunity for me to reaffirm my support for the federal government’s economic policies and our commitment to a fruitful collaboration between the federal government and Enugu State.

“God bless Nigeria and Enugu State.”