Nigerians Will See Improvement In Security Soon – FG

The Federal Government has said Nigerians would soon see an improvement in security across the country, and successes will be recorded by the military.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, made this known while speaking with reporters during a visit to Plateau State, on Sunday.

Matawalle stated that President Bola Tinubu had ordered the military to go after the bandits and marauders and deal with them decisively.

He said: “As you know, the issue of insecurity is not what we should continue seeing on the pages of newspapers and television screens. You all are going to see the improvement, and successes will be recorded.”

Naija News earlier reported that the former Governor of Zamfara State had led military service chiefs on a visit to Plateau for an assessment of the recent killings.

The minister was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, and Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar.

Also speaking, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, who was also on the train, said her ministry will provide relief materials to the affected people.

The minister said the federal government will provide relief materials to those displaced pending when they are properly resettled.

She said: “The president has asked us to come to Plateau state and see what is on the ground as well as deploy immediate relief materials while people are currently displaced.

Story continues below advertisement



“We will be working with the military very closely as we will be sending a humanitarian relief team. They would be on the ground for the next month.”