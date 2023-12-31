Fubara’s Ally, Edison Resigns From Rivers Assembly

The factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and ally of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Edison Ehie, has resigned from his position and membership of the House.

Naija News understands that Edison’s resignation was contained in a letter dated December 29, 2023, and signed by him.

The letter was addressed to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

The letter read, ”This is to inform you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and member of the 10th River State House of Assembly representing Ahoada- East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter (29th, December 2023).

“I wish to deeply appreciate my colleagues and the people of my Constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to River State subsequently.

“Kindly accept the assurance es of my highest esteem at all times.”

The speaker’s resignation comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened in the political crisis rocking the state, after which some resolutions were made and signed by the parties involved.

