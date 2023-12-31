Wike, Fubara’s Situation Was A Result Of Political Greed – Ex-minister, Madubuike

Former Minister of Education and Health, Prof. Ihechukwu Madubuike, says the power tussle which happened between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and his successor, Sim Fubara, was a result of political greed.

Naija News recall that Fubara was at loggerheads with his predecessor and some of his loyalists. The feud led to an impeachment plot against him, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in his cabinet before President Bola Tinubu intervened.

Speaking on the issue of godfatherism in Nigerian politics during an interview with The PUNCH, Madubuike said it is difficult to control someone who knows his onion when he is in power.

He said, “I have written copiously on godfatherism in politics. Our political godfathers never sleep. Besides, it is asinine and delusional to think you can control someone in power if he knows his onions. If the godfather continues to be meddlesome, pay him off and get on with governance, which is why you are the governor.

“The Rivers state situation is the result of political greed; eating your cake and still wanting to eat it. Life is not exactly like that. I hope that human beings will also learn that power belongs to God.”