Video: ‘I Was Raised In The Village, I Don’t Understand Phonetic’ – Umahi Tells Journalist

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, sparked reactions online over his exchange with Arise TV correspondent, Laila Johnson, during a media session on Wednesday, May 1, on the construction of the Calabar-Lagos coastal highway.

Naija News reports that Laila was asking Umahi a question concerning approval for the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project when the Minister interjected by saying, “Sister, I was raised in the village, me I no dey hear ‘phoné'”, which simply means phonetics.

In response, Laila told the Minister that it was how she speaks, and Umahi asked for interpreters.

Laila further pushed back by saying that Umahi had enough people around him to make him understand what she was saying.

Shortly after the exchange, Umahi responded to Laila’s question by saying they had received all the necessary approvals to initiate the project.

See the video below:

Meanwhile, David Umahi has disclosed that the Federal Government is set to pay ₦2.75 Billion in compensation to those affected by the demolition exercise as a result of the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

He said the payment would be made today, Wednesday 1, to property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of the Coastal Highway spanning from channel 0 to channel 3.

Naija News reports he made the disclosure while speaking on Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos State.

More compensation is expected to be paid in the coming days.