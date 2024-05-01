Bandits Release Video Of Abducted Palace Servant In Zamfara

A servant of the Emir of Zamfara, identified as Alhaji Buhari (Shamaki), has appealed to the monarch to intervene for their release from the custody of their abductors.

Naija News recalls that bandits had last week attacked the palace of the Emir of Zurmi, Bello Muhammad Bunu, killing three people and abducting some residents of the town.

The bandits, who stormed the town around 10pm on Wednesday, according to locals, also attacked the residence of the former Military Administrator of Nasarawa State, Colonel Bala Muhammad Mande (rtd).

The Emir was, however, whisked away by the security agents to Gusau.

In a video obtained by Daily Trust, the abducted palace servants reportedly tied their eyes with pieces of cloth while being surrounded by armed bandits.

Shamaki, who spoke on behalf of other palace servants, urged the Emir to show compassion and aid in their release.

According to him, over 600 individuals are in dire need of assistance to return home and continue providing food for their families.

He said: “We are calling on the Emir of Zamfara to have sympathy for us, in the name of Allah, and help our release. In the name of Allah, the Emir should have sympathy for us.

“We are just looking for what to eat and feed their families. Even if one has nothing, waking up with something to eat and feed his family is enough. I am your Shamaki, Alhaji Buhari. Please and please, Your Highness, help us your people who are in extreme need for your help. We are over 600 in the bush.”