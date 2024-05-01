NLC Hails Gov Sani For Attending Workers Day Rally

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State chapter, has commended Governor Uba Sani for personally attending the May Day rally in Kaduna.

Naija News reports that the state NLC chairman, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, while speaking at Murtala Square, Kaduna, on Wednesday, said the last time a governor personally attended the rally was nine years ago.

Suleman insinuated that Nasir El-Rufai, who spent two terms of eight years as governor, shunned their rally during his administration.

While commending Sani for prioritizing workers’ welfare through prompt salary and allowance payments and the involvement of labour unions in decision-making in the state, the NLC Chairman expressed hope that workers would enjoy favourable working conditions.

He said, “Your Excellency, we want to thank you for personally attending the May Day Celebration. Labour has not witnessed the presence of a governor at such an occasion in the last nine years.”

In his speech, the governor assured the workers of his support, saying development is about the people, just as governance is also about the people.

Sani added that his administration will continue to ensure poverty reduction through investment in education, health, agriculture and housing.

He added, “The Government under my leadership will continue to prioritize workers’ welfare and equip them appropriately within available resources, conscious of the fact that a committed and motivated workforce is critical to the achievement of our Rural Transformation Agenda.

“Human capital development and poverty reduction will continue to receive robust government attention through investment in education, health, agriculture, housing, micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as support to security agencies as they tackle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.”