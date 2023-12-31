EFCC, DSS Should Arrest, Probe Buhari’s Ministers, Aides – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Garus Haruna Gololo, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest, probe and prosecute all former ministers indicted under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that Gololo stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

He also urged the security and anti-corruption agencies to go after all former aides of the ex-president, who have so far been indicated in the case of the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Gololo also called on the EFCC or DSS to invite former presidential aide, Sabiu Tunde ‘Yusuf’ for questioning over the reported approval for the naira redesign.

Story continues below advertisement



He further said the former ministers especially the minister of finance, humanitarian, aviation, transportation and others should be probed on their financial dealings while in the office.