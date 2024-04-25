‘Procurement Fraud’: Court Adjourns Emefiele‘s Trial To June 24

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama has adjourned the trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to June 24.

The adjournment came after neither the prosecution counsel nor Emefiele was present at the court session held on Thursday.

Representing Emefiele, counsel I.D Ahmed informed the presiding judge, Hamza Muazu, that the prosecution had submitted a request for adjournment, which led to the absence of the defendant. Ahmed also rendered an apology for Emefiele’s non-attendance.

In his response, Judge Muazu expressed dissatisfaction, stating, “Because you have a letter of adjournment from the prosecution does not mean the defendant should not be in court.”

Consequently, he scheduled the next hearing dates for June 24 and June 25.

This case has seen significant developments since the federal government, on January 18, expanded the criminal charges against Emefiele from six to 20 counts, including allegations of criminal breach of trust, forgery, and procurement fraud among others.

During a prior hearing, the court had modified Emefiele’s bail conditions, allowing him to travel within Nigeria but restricting international travel while the trial is ongoing.

According to the amended charges (CR/577/2023), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claims Emefiele forged a document in January 2023 and, in conspiracy with Odoh Ocheme—currently evasive—illegally obtained $6.2 million from the CBN.

The document in question was purportedly a directive from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Additionally, the EFCC has recently declared Margaret Emefiele, the wife of the former CBN governor, wanted on charges of money laundering, further complicating the legal battles facing the Emefiele family.