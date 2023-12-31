‘Your Disdain For Nigerians Obvious’ – LP Fires Tinubu Over 2024 Budget

The Labour Party (LP) has berated President Bola Tinubu over the 2024 budget passed on Saturday by the National Assembly.

The opposition party said the budget focused more on funding the luxury of the political elites and failed to prioritise the welfare and security of Nigerians.

The National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, said this on Sunday in a 2024 New Year message of the party.

Ifoh said the party noticed that in the 2024 budget, undue attention was given to the comfort of those in power to the detriment of the majority of Nigerians.

The statement reads: “While we pray (for 2024 success), we also enjoin Nigerians to take a closer look at budgetary provisions and sectorial allocations in the 2024 budget. Without a doubt, the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration has displayed a disdain for the security and welfare of Nigerians.

“Looking at the 2024 budget, we cannot fail to notice the undue attention given to the comfort of those in power at the detriment of the majority of Nigerians.”

Ifoh expressed concern over items such as N3bn for Senate Car Park, N1bn for Constitution Review, N78.62bn for the House of Representatives and N36.727bn for the National Assembly Office, N4bn for National Assembly Recreation Centre, among others in the allocations.

He added: “Our presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi had earlier drawn attention to the misplaced priorities and insensitivity of the President and his party in allocations of staggering sums for the renovation of the President and Vice President’s Offices and trips for them and their hangers on for which a humongous amount of N35.961bn was set aside.

“Nigerians have continued to suffer in the hands of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and criminals of all sorts but all the administration is concerned about is the comfort of those elected to serve and make life better and more meaningful for ordinary Nigerians.

Story continues below advertisement



“It is our hope that those concerned will have a rethink and put the welfare and security of ordinary Nigerians first in the coming year, it is not too late to revisit the 2024 budget.”