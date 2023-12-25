Yuletide: We Feel Your Pains, Don’t Lose Hope – Labour Party To Nigerians

The Labour Party in Lagos State has told residents of the state not to lose hope despite the current economic challenges the country is currently facing.

In her Christmas message to Nigerians, the state’s LP Chairperson, Dayo Ekong, said that the season is a a moment of joy, peace and reflection of God’s goodness and love to humanity.

Despite how bad things are economically right now, she believes that there is still hope for the country.

“Labour Party in Lagos State felicitates with the Christians in the State, the nation, and the entire world on this very important occasion. We feel your pain and request that you do not despair. Every pain and suffering has an expiry date and we know, for sure, that the chain of hardship, struggles, and gloomy future will be broken soon,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday, charged Christians to emulate the attributes of simplicity and humility portrayed by Christ in his birth.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this call in a statewide broadcast in Port Harcourt to mark the 2023 Christmas celebration.

According to the Rivers Governor, the season is a time of sober reflection, adding that the season should be a time for Christians to reflect on the true essence of Christmas.

He said, “As we all know, the circumstances surrounding the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ are very sobering, with far-reaching lessons for navigating through life’s travails.

“First, he was born of exceptionally lowly parentage: Joseph, the carpenter, and the mother, the immaculate Virgin Mary—not of royalty.

“These realities indicate the two very unique qualities the Almighty God expects the entire mankind to emulate: simplicity and humility.

“Therefore, on this special occasion, let us all remind ourselves of the major teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ: selflessness, love for one another, and the inexhaustible will to forgive one another.”