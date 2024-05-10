Tinubu Confers GCON Title On Awujale Of Ijebuland

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the second-highest national honour in the country, Grand Commander of Order of Nigeria (GCON), on the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

This was disclosed on Friday at the 90th birthday ceremony of the traditional ruler held at the Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

The President, who was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the award is in recognition of the immeasurable and invaluable contributions of the monarch to national development.

He also announced that the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, has been directed to take over the management of Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance, which the royal father bequeathed to the university.

The President described Awujale as an extraordinary royal father and hero of Nigeria’s democracy who is adored all over the country for his sincerity of purpose and courage in the face of any adversity threatening national development.

More details later…