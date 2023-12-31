Soludo Not Responsible For Anambra Killings, APGA Replies Opposition

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has taken issue with some opposition parties, specifically members of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, for their remarks on the recent killing of two policemen in Anambra last Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Uga roundabout in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to the incident, members of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders and other opposition groups condemned the incident and issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, demanding his resignation due to his perceived inability to address insecurity in Anambra.

But in a statement on Sunday, the National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, insisted that Soludo has done well in the area of security in the state.

Obigwe emphasised that security issues should not be politicised, and he advocated for the arrest of anyone calling for the resignation of Soludo over the killings.

He said, “Whenever you see security issues being politicised, know that those behind the politicisation are the sponsors of the insecurity.

“In our reaction to those calling for Soludo to resign over insecurity in Anambra, we will also call for their arrest, especially the leadership of the Coalition of South East Leaders.

“We are of the strong belief that the group knows something about the unfortunate incident that happened at Uga few days ago hence their reason for playing politics with it.

“Outside that Uga incident, Anambra was peaceful throughout this Christmas celebration, so for any disgruntled element to use the incident to play politics is unacceptable to ndi Anambra.

“Soludo has dealt with insecurity in Anambra State, and he deserves commendation for achieving that feat. If we go by Anambra Police Command’s report on the Uga incident, I will say that our police officers deserve commendation for foiling what was obviously a kidnap attempt at Uga.

“It was unfortunate that two police officers lost their lives in that incident, but the bravery exhibited in chasing away the unknown gunmen that obviously came from Imo State is commendable.

“Everything is not politics, and the worst thing anybody can do is to politicise the issues of insecurity. It’s not done in a sane clime because security is everybody’s business.”

“On the part of the Anambra State government and our gallant security officers, APGA as a party will continue saying it boldly that they deserve commendation for reducing insecurity challenges in our state to the barest minimum.

“We know how our state was in the past, but today, our gallant security operatives have turned unknown gunmen into hit-and-run cowards.”

The party emphasised that anyone exploiting the incident at Uga to demand Soludo’s resignation is implicated in the incident and should be invited by security agents for questioning.

“Ndi Anambra are unanimously in support of Soludo because he is tackling all the challenges facing the state.

“Anambra is in safe hands, and the good people of the state will not take it lightly with anyone that plays politics with the security of the state,” the party added.